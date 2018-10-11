As the premiere of the remake of Dario Argento’s classic 70s Italian horror film Suspiria, directed by Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino, draws closer, Thom Yorke continues to preview pieces from his score of the film. We’ve already heard “Suspirium” and “Has Ended”, but today Yorke unveils “Volk,” a synth-laden and creepy instrumental that harkens back to the sounds of new wave foreign movies and horror classics of the ’70s and ’80s. The song follows psychedelic groove of “Has Ended” and the eerie tenderness of “Suspirium.” It comes with a similar trippy animated video as the previous two tracks.

When Suspiria premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month, Yorke compared composing the soundtrack to “making spells.” In an interview with BBC Radio 6, he said he was inspired by Vangelis’ score for the original Blade Runner. Yorke has hosted listening parties for the soundtrack album in cities all over the world last month and will hit the road for a North American solo tour next month. Both Suspiria and Thom Yorke’s soundtrack for the film will be released on October 26. Listen to “Volk” below.