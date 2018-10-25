Thom Yorke Shares “Unmade” From Suspiria Soundtrack

Thom Yorke has released one more track from his Suspiria soundtrack ahead of the LP’s release tomorrow via XL Recordings. Like “Suspirium” before it, “Unmade” is less score and more song; it finds the Radiohead frontman singing over a piano ballad abetted by a ghostly choral arrangement, his hook forming harmonics with the keys.

The track follows “Open Again,” “Volk,” “Has Ended,” and “Suspirium” as the fifth preview of Suspiria’s music. Luca Guadagnino’s horror remake opens in New York and Los Angeles tomorrow and earns a wide release on Nov. 2. Yorke is currently working on a “political” solo record with his longtime producer Nigel Godrick, according to a recent interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Listen to “Unmade” below.