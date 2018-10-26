Thom Yorke performed one of the highlights of his new Suspiria soundtrack album, “Unmade,” at a new BBC Radio session. The intimate performance is largely just Yorke and piano, with some loops surfacing at the end, pushing back against the rhythm of Yorke’s dominant, jazz-inflected piano riff. The performance, up now on YouTube, is just one part of a larger performance that will air on Mary Anne Hobbs’ show on BBC Radio 6 on Sunday.

Yorke released the Suspiria soundtrack double-album on XL Recordings today, after sharing the studio version of “Unmade” yesterday. The Radiohead frontman previously shared a number of songs from the release, including “Suspirium”—a piece with vocals in the vein of “Unmade”—“Open Again,” “Volk,” and “Has Ended.” The Suspiria remake, which is directed by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, is in theaters everywhere today, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September. According to a new interview with Yorke in Spain’s El Mundo, he is currently working on a new “political” solo album with longtime producer and collaborator Nigel Godrich.

Watch Yorke’s “Unmade” performance and another clip from his appearance on Mary Anne Hobbs’ show below.