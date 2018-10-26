Stream Thom Yorke’s Suspiria Score

You can now stream Thom Yorke’s score for Suspiria, the new film from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, which is a remake of the 1977 thriller. Inspired by Vangelis’ Blade Runner score and German krautrock, the sound is a clear departure from the original Goblin score from Dario Argento’s original. The score took Yorke about a year to complete, taking on a different process from Radiohead and solo work opting for less computer work and using instruments from the 70’s. “Accepting the job was in part a way of giving myself permission to do whatever came out in the studio I made at home,” he told El Mundo. “I wanted to play with and try sounds.”

The full-length trailer was released in August followed by tracks “Suspirium,” “Has Ended,” “Volk,” “Open Again,” and “Unmade,” with the entire soundtrack composed of 25 songs lasting an hour and twenty minutes. Yorke hosted a string of listening parties for the album ahead of the release in September where attendees got to hear his first film score in full. He’s about to head out on a North American tour starting next month. Suspiria premieres in Los Angeles and New York today and in theaters worldwide November 2.

Listen to the full score below.