Hear Thom Yorke Discuss, Perform Songs From His New Suspiria Score on BBC Radio 6

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke recently stopped by the BBC’s historic Maida Vale Studios, where he spoke with Mary Anne Hobbs on her Radio 6 show about his new score for the Luca Guadagnino-directed film Suspiria. In addition to the interview, Yorke performed the songs “Open Again,” “Suspirium,” and “Unmade” from the release. The musician later unveiled an hour-long mix of music he associates with his Suspiria score. Featuring everything from James Blake, Low, and Ryuichi Sakamoto to minimalist icon Steve Reich and music concrète pioneers Pierre Henry and Pierre Schaeffer, the mix chronicles some the inspiration behind his Suspiria score, and includes a previously unheard Thom Yorke solo track.

Yorke unveiled his pieces “Suspiria,” “Volk,” “Has Ended,” “Open Again,” and “Unmade” ahead of the full score, which was released on Friday via XL Recording. Suspiria opened in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, with a wide release to follow on November 2. Earlier this week, Yorke sat down with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, where he revealed that he was working on a “political” new solo album, marking his first since 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. Watch clips of his BBC Radio 6 interview and performance below and listen to his full BBC mix here.