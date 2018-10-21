Theophilus London & Tame Impala Debut 2 Collaborative Tracks on Beats 1 Radio

Tame Impala have been working on new music with Theophilus London for what feels like awhile now, and last night, the supergroup—dubbed Theo Impala—debuted new material on Virgil Abloh’s Beats 1 Radio show. About one hour into the show, the group premiered the song “Whiplash” (credited as Theophilus London featuring Tame Impala), as well as a cover of Nigerian songwriter Steve Monite’s 1984 hit “Only You,” a song which has also been memorably covered by Frank Ocean and (Sandy) Alex G. Earlier this month, the supergroup premiered new music live at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. Though no formal release date has yet been announced, you can hear radio rip of their “Only You” cover here.

