The War on Drugs Announce Benefit Shows in December

The War on Drugs have announced three December concerts for their hometown Philadelphia fans. The shows will take place December 19, 20, and 21 at three currently-undisclosed locations and are being billed under the pun, “Drug-cember To Remember.” Proceeds will go to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, a nonprofit that coordinates investment into the city’s public schools. The band’s announcement promises “some big surprises.”

Adam Granduciel’s act toured Australia, North America, and Europe this year behind last August’s album A Deeper Understanding, wrapping a West Coast run in September. The LP earned The War on Drugs their first Grammy award and first No. 1 hit; “Pain” topped the Adult Alternative Songs chart in January. Tickets for the December shows are currently available on the band’s website, where you can also view a festive photoshop depicting Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty riding a UFO and dropping Christmas presents on Philadelphia.

Could Gritty be manning the drums in December? We’ll keep you posted.

A previous version of this post mistitled the band’s last album.