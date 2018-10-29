The Lemonheads Announce New Album, Release Yo La Tengo Cover “Can’t Forget”

The Lemonheads are back with a brand new album, Varshons II, scheduled to come out on February 8. The new full length, a covers album, is the follow up to the band’s 2009 covers album Varshons. Unfortunately, the Lemonheads album Ryan Adams said he was producing in 2012 never came together. The first track off of the new project is a cover of the Yo La Tengo song “Can’t Forget,” off the Hoboken indie trio’s 1990 album Fakebook.

On Varshons II, Evan Dando et al puts their own spin on songs from The Eagles, John Prine, Lucinda Williams, and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, among others. Listen to their version of “Can’t Forget” below.

Varshons II drops on February 8 and can be preordered here.

Here’s the complete track list:

Can’t Forget (Yo La Tengo)

Settled Down Like Rain (Jayhawks)

Old Man Blank (The Bevis Frond)

Things (Paul Westerberg)

Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness (John Prine)

Abandoned (Lucinda Williams)

Now And Then (Natural Child)

Magnet (NRBQ)

Dandy just wrapped a brief solo tour, but we imagine he’ll be hitting the road again in the near future in support of the new album.

Round Here (Florida Georgia Line)

TAQN (The Eyes)

Unfamiliar (The GiveGoods)

Straight To You (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds)

Take It Easy (The Eagles)