Dave Davies – “This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)”

The Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, brother of Ray, has released a new song from his upcoming album Decade, a compilation of unreleased solo tracks recorded during the 1970s. “This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)” is a psychedelic-gesturing study of aimlesness that Davies started recording at Apple Studios in 1975 and eventually completed at the band’s own Konk Studio.

“At the time, I was searching for spiritual meaning. I was reading a lot by metaphysical writers. Rudolf Steiner, Carlos Castaneda, Dion Fortune, and Swami Vivekananda—asking questions about who am I, who are we, and where are we going on this long road,” Davies said of the song to Consequence of Sound. “It’s a plea for people to come together and unity for human beings.”

Davies also told CoS that the song was inspired by Star Trek, The Munsters and galactic British comic book villain the Mekon. The track follows “Cradle to the Grave” as Decade’s second lead single. The compilation is set for release on Oct. 12. Ray Davies also recently said, again, that he’s working on a new Kinks album with Dave and their longtime drummer Mick Avory, which would be the band’s first since 1993’s Phobia.

Listen to “This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)” via an accompanying video featuring present-day tour footage below.