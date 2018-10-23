Damon Albarn has reconvened Clash bassist Paul Simonon, Verve guitarist Simon Tong, and Africa ’70 drummer Tony Allen for a new The Good, the Bad, and the Queen album entitled Merrie Land, due on Nov. 16. The band today released the title track and an accompanying video. Considering the world, and England, haven’t much improved since the supergroup’s eponymous, war-choked debut dropped in 2007, it’s appropriate that the new single finds Albarn in a similarly weary mood, crooning a mock farewell to his country over somber organ and violin, wondering why he even cares.

The video features (presumably) Albarn in a frilled carnival tux and doll mask, seated in front of a green screen showing black-and-white scenes that match his lyrics’s imagery. The album will be Albarn’s second of the year, following Gorillaz’s The Now Now. Last year, Albarn described The Good, the Bad, and the Queen’s return record to Rolling Stone as “stories about Britain as it is now,” recorded in the British seaside resort town Blackpool. Longtime Davie Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti executive produced, in place of Danger Mouse. The group is scheduled to play five U.K. shows during the first week of December. Watch the “Merrie Land” video and view those show dates below.

The Good, the Bad, and the Queen’s Tour Dates

12/1: Blackpool – The North Pier

12/2: Glasgow – SWG3

12/4: London – Hackney Arts Centre

12/5: London – Hackney Arts Centre

12/6: London – Hackney Arts Centre