The Breeders Cover John Carpenter’s Halloween Score Live

On Wednesday night, the Breeders enlisted opening band Melkbelly to help out with a special surprise for the crowd at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. According to Deal’s stage banter, the bands quickly learned how to play John Carpenter’s iconic Halloween score during soundcheck after seeing David Gordon Green’s excellent new Halloween film while on tour.

The Breeders and Melkbelly turned out a fun (and very scaaaaaaary) rendition of Carpenter’s chilling score, which the crowd seemed to love, as indicated by the brief applause break midway through the performance.

Anyone in the Los Angeles area who happens to have a hankering to hear this ear worm live would do well to check out the 70-year-old auteur’s show at the Hollywood Paladium on (when else?) October 31, where he’ll perform his iconic movie themes and other works with frequent collaborators, son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies.