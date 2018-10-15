The 1975 have released an expanded version of their video for “Love It If We Made It,” originally shared in August as a vertical Spotify exclusive. The band reunited with frequent directorial collaborator Adam Powell for an on-the-nose rendering of their Trump-era “We Didn’t Start The Fire.” The visual pairs imagery of the group’s silhouettes performing against colored backdrops with found footage of calamaties and social woes; Harvey Weinstein, Milo Yiannopoulos, Eric Gardner, Lil Peep, and Kanye West make appearances. There is also a noir-ish choreographed dance scene set in front of an exploding fire hydrant, and close-up shots of assorted millennials’ faces.

The song is one of four lead singles from The 1975’s upcoming third album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, set for release on November 30. It’s the band’s first studio LP since 2016’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. They previously released videos for “Give Yourself A Try” and “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” and today announced dates for a North American tour launching in March; an 11-show UK leg begins in January.

Watch the “Love It If We Made It” video below.