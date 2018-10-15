The 1975 Announce 2019 North American Tour Dates

The 1975 have announced a North American tour behind their upcoming third album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Pale Waves and No Rome are scheduled to support the 22-date run, which commences March 20 in Guadalajara and wraps June 3 in Toronto. The band will also play 11 shows in the UK in January.

The 1975 have released four songs from A Brief Inquiry, most recently “Sincerity Is Scary.” Previous singles “Give Yourself A Try,” “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” and the current events smorgasbord “Love It If We Made It” have received videos, the last of which initially as a Spotify exclusive, but on Vevo as of today.

The new album is due on November 30 and is currently available for pre-order. It follows the band’s 2016 sophomore project I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it and their live album DH00278 released last December. The 1975 have also hinted that an album titled Notes on a Conditional Form will be released next Spring, perhaps in time for their U.S. tour dates.

You can watch the “Love It If We Made It” visual and view the full tour schedule below. Tickets are available here.

The 1975’s 2019 Tour Dates

January 9: Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena

January 10: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

January 12: Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

January 14: Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena

January 16: Brighton, England – Brighton Centre

January 18: London, England – The O2

January 19: London, England – The O2

January 21: Exeter, England – Westpoint

January 23: Birmingham, England – Arena Birmingham

January 24: Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

January 25: Sheffield, England – FlyDSA Arena

March 20: Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telmex ^

April 15: Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre ^@

April 16: Las Vegas, NV – The Joint ^@

April 25: Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater ^@

April 26: Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^@

April 27: Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum ^@

April 29: Orem, UT – UCCU Center ^@

April 30: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^@

May 2: Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^@

May 3: Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater ^@

May 4: Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre ^@

May 7: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^@

May 8: Chicago, IL – United Center ^@

May 11: Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brooks Amphitheatre ^@

May 12: Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center ^@

May 14: Columbus, OH – The LC Pavilion ^@

May 15: Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^@

May 18: Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^@

May 19: Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^@

May 21: Washington, DC – The Anthem ^@

June 2: Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater @

June 3: Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage @

^ with Pale Waves

@ with No Rome