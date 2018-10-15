Lil Peep’s camp have made clear their plans to release new Lil Peep music in the near future, and today they confirmed that the first posthumous album from Peep that will be arriving soon. Lil Peep’s Instagram account shared a picture of a pink cassette labeled “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2,” which would be the sequel to last year’s breakout Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1. The tape is dated with “9/14/2018,” perhaps indicating when work on the posthumous project was completed. There’s no date given for Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2’s release as of yet.

Lil Peep’s frequent producer Smokeasac hinted about the album back in December, stating that “it will come out when the time is right.” Since Peep’s death last November of an accidental overdose at the age of 21, his camp has slowly trickled out new music from his vault to keep his memory alive. Most recently though, they hit a stumbling block with the release of “Falling Down,” which included posthumous appearance from controversial rapper XXXTentacion. There is also no announcement about whether this record will appear on Come Over When you’re Sober, Pt. 2. Check out the teaser below.