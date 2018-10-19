Taylor Swift Boyfriend Voices Taylor Swift Opinion

For a guy who’s allegedly dated Taylor Swift since 2016, Joe Alwyn has hardly anything to say about her in public. Last month, for example, Alwyn offered the most in-depth and revealing discussion of his romantic life to date to British Vogue: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things … I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people. … But I really prefer to talk about work.”

But he really prefers to talk about work! Alwyn, as you may or may not be aware, is an up-and-coming actor with roles in several new or recent films: Operation Finale, Boy Erased, The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots. Clearly, he subscribes to some private code of honor not recognized by the Pete Davidson school of celebrity dating. (Did Swift make him sign a contract?)

But this Thursday (October 18), Alywn attended a screening of The Favourite at the BFI London Film Festival. There, he very, very briefly broke from protocol to offer up not just a Taylor Swift comment, but a comparatively full-fledged opinion about Swift’s recent pivot to a political stance:

Interviewer: What did you make of Taylor Swift, all of her tweets and everything have been going out, in terms of her political stance, we haven’t really seen that before? Joe Alwyn: I think it’s great, I think it’s important. pic.twitter.com/BYmAurJQgy — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) October 18, 2018

You’ve read that correctly: The question is more than three times as long as Alwyn’s reply. Both feel veiled in a famously British kind of abstract formality, as though Alwyn might as well have been asked whether he supports a proposal to rename a local park in honor of some long-dead dignitary: “I think it’s great, I think it’s important. And,” he said. The “and” hangs in the air as Alwyn whisks or is whisked away down the red carpet, ready to offer a five-to-nine word answer to the next interviewer. What other insights did he have to offer to the film press corps of London? I’ve got absolutely no idea, and I don’t see any reason to find out. Until next time, Joe.