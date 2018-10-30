Taylor Swift Voted for a Democrat

Taylor Swift has apparently made good on her carefully worded promise to vote for Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen. On Tuesday, Swift posted a photo of herself and her mother, Andrea Swift, posing alongside what looks like an old trolley car with a giant Bredesen sign attached to the side on Instagram.

“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” Swift wrote in the caption. She added, “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”

The “fear-based extremism” would seemingly refer at least in part to Donald Trump and the GOP hyping baseless hysteria over a caravan of migrants fleeing Honduras ahead of next week’s midterm elections, where Republicans stand a big chance of losing control of the House. Or she could be referring to any number of right wing, evidence-free fever dreams concocted by Fox & Friends and parroted by the president, including his newly stated intention to end birthright citizenship despite the 14th Amendment guaranteeing citizenship to anyone born on American soil.

Anyway, all the more reason to vote.