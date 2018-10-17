Tame Impala and Theophilus London Debut New Music in Concert

Last week, it was announced that Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Theophilus London were planning on premiering new music together at a concert at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. Yesterday, the “Theo Impala” show took place in front of a sold-out crowd that were treated to the complete work of London and Tame Impala’s teased collaboration. London has also promised “show film + video + singles” to come very soon. As for now, if you weren’t at the show, you’ll have to check out the new music through scattered concert footage released by London on Instagram.

Tame Impala and Theophilus London’s new music will appear on London’s forthcoming album BeBey. Check out the songs below.