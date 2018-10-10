Stephen Miller’s Third Grade Teacher Says He Ate Glue

Stephen Miller’s former third grade teacher came forward to contribute more insight into the drowsy White House senior adviser’s super villain origin story. Nikki Fiske, who taught Miller at Santa Monica’s Franklin Elementary School during the 1993-94 school year, told The Hollywood Reporter that the architect of the Trump administration’s cruelest anti-immigration policies was a loner who used to eat glue. Shocking.

Fiske likened Miller to the Peanuts character Pig Pen because he apparently refused to clean his desk. This makes sense considering the cringe-inducing student body campaign speech he gave in high school when he declared himself “sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us.” She then shared a profoundly gross memory.

“He was a strange dude,” Fiske said. “I remember he would take a bottle of glue — we didn’t have glue sticks in those days — and he would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off and then eat it.”

In the interest of accuracy, I’m going to have to call bullshit on the “we didn’t have glue sticks in those days” remark as they were a staple of my elementary school’s art class. And to be fair, wiping some Elmer’s glue on a finger or palm, waiting for it to dry, and then peeling it off is a legitimate pastime for grade school kids. Eating the dried glue, however, is beyond the pale.

Fiske also included a class picture featuring Miller, which can be seen here.

Although Miller was still years away from his far right political awakening, Fiske said that she had quite a lot of concerns about the student she described as “a loner and isolated and off by himself all the time.”

Fiske is far from the first person from Miller’s formative years to publicly roast the hard right wing ideologue. In September, Miller’s childhood rabbi ripped him a new one in a Rosh Hashanah sermon over the horrific family separation immigration policies Miller championed.

“Honestly, Mr Miller, you’ve set back the Jewish contribution to making the world spiritually whole through your arbitrary division of these desperate people,” Rabbi Neil Comess-Daniels of Santa Monica’s progressive reform Beth Shir Shalom synagogue said in remarks first reported by the Guardian. “The actions that you now encourage President Trump to take make it obvious to me that you didn’t get my, or our, Jewish message.”