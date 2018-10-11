Watch Spoon Cover the Clash’s “Clampdown” for Beto O’Rourke

Spoon performed at Buffalo Tree Festival in Dallas, Texas this weekend and during their set, the band covered the Clash’s 1979 song “Clampdown” in support of Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke. Last month, the Senate hopeful made reference to the song in a debate with Republican Senator Ted Cruz, and elsewhere at the festival, O’Rourke gave a speech at the festival.

An El Paso native, O’Rourke grew up playing bass with Cedric Bixler-Zavala (At the Drive-In, Mars Volta) and in his Senate run, has performed alongside Willie Nelson, who recently unveiled the song “Vote ‘Em Out” in support of O’Rourke. This summer, O’Rourke unearthed an old song from his time in the band Foss with Cedric Bixler-Zavala. Spoon’s album Hot Thoughts was released last year. Hear their cover below and revisit our interview with Beto O’Rourke here.