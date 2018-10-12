Songs: Ohia’s 2000 album The Lioness is being reissued on November 23 by Secretly Canadian. The release, entitled Love & Work: The Lioness Sessions, will include an entire bonus disc of unheard recordings from the time period. The double-LP set also includes new photos and essays by collaborators and members of bandleader Jason Molina’s family. The set also includes replications of several letters by Molina to his wife, the postcard that became the album’s cover, and more.

Jason Molina passed away in 2013 due to organ failure stemming from excessive alcohol consumption. An authorized biography of Molina, Riding With the Ghost, was released in 2017. In 2014, Secretly Canadian released a posthumous collection of Songs: Ohia singles. Shortly following Molina’s death, Songs: Ohia’s 1997 EP, Hecler & Griper and a 10th anniversary edition of 2003’s Magnolia Electric Co. LP were also reissued. Recently, Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee collaborated on covers of the Molina originals “Farewell Transmission” and “The Dark Don’t Hide It.”

Watch an announcement video for Love & Work: The Lioness Sessions below, and preorder the set here.