Solange to Release New Album This Fall

According to a New York Times profile, Solange will be releasing a new album at an unspecified point this fall. The singer is not giving away much in the way of specifics as to when her new album will drop, but it sounds like it could be any minute now. As Times writer Ayana Mathis put it: “The record will likely arrive into the world fully formed at some mysterious and unexpected moment, like a meteor cratering into the culture. But she will not be rushed.” In other words, no release date has been set, although the Times does describe its release as “imminent.”

“There is a lot of jazz at the core,” Solange said of the followup to her acclaimed 2016 album A Seat at the Table. “But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.” The Grammy winner recorded the new album in New Orleans, Jamaica, and Topanga Canyon, California. From the Times:

The record will be warm, she says, fluid and more sensual than her last one. But, seasoned as she is, she’s still nervous. “I have this fear living in my body about releasing work,” she says. “I don’t know any artist that doesn’t feel that before they hit the send button.”

In addition to recording new music, Solange debuted a performance art piece titled “Metatronia” at UCLA’s Hammer Museum in Los Angeles in April.