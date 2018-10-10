A woman accusing former Sigur Rós drummer Orri Páll Dýrason of sexual assault has detailed the incident in an interview with Pitchfork. Los Angeles-based artist Meagan Boyd first publicly shared her allegations on Instagram last month, leading to Dýrason’s resignation from the band.

Boyd told Pitchfork she met Dýrason on January 9, 2013 while working at a strip club in West Hollywood, and after Dýrason said he was a member of an Icelandic band, he invited Boyd for drinks at an apartment in Silver Lake where he was staying. She said she agreed. “Sometimes when you have admiration for someone you just trust them,” Boyd said.

After drinks, Boyd said Dýrason revealed he was married, and later invited her to cuddle in bed. She said they kissed in bed for a few minutes while naked or nearly naked, until she told Dýrason, “I feel weird… is it OK if I just sleep here, because I’m actually getting really tired and I don’t want to do this. Can we just sleep?” Boyd said Dýrason responded, “Yeah, sure.”

Boyd said she woke up to the drummer performing oral sex on her. She immediately protested, she said:

Before I could move he just started putting his dick in me. And then I pushed him off of me, and I was like, ‘I was asleep, what are you doing?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, I just wanted to make you feel good.’ And then he said that he didn’t know that I was asleep. And I was like, ‘How could you not know that I’m sleeping?’ And he just kind of was like, ‘I’m sorry.’ And then he laid back down and I was like, ‘You don’t do that to people who are sleeping.’

According to Boyd, she put on her clothes and fell back asleep next to Dýrason. “When I woke up again he had taken my pants off, and my underwear off, and he had his dick inside of me,” Boyd told Pitchfork. “I woke up to the feeling of being penetrated.” She said she pushed the drummer off her again, accused him of raping her, and left the apartment.

Three friends of Boyd told Pitchfork that they spoke to her about the night soon afterward and recalled her detailing non-consensual oral and penetrative sex with Dýrason while she was sleeping. Dýrason admitted to Pitchfork that they spent the night together “talking and drinking” but denied having any sex. “My comment is I didn’t do anything,” he said.

Sigur Rós members Jónsi Birgisson and Georg Hólm announced Dýrason’s resignation from the band in a Facebook post on October 1. “In the wake of the extremely serious and personal allegations made against him in recent days we have today accepted the resignation of our bandmate Orri Páll Dyrason to allow him to deal with this privately,” they wrote.