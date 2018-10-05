Stream Sheck Wes’ Debut Album MUDBOY

Sheck Wes’ “Mo Bamba” has become one of the biggest hits of the year, earning co-signs from Drake, helping the rapper appear on Travis Scott’s latest album Astroworld, and more. Now, the Harlem up-and-comer is back with his debut full-length MUDBOY. The 14-track release includes “Mo Bamba” as well as other tracks like “Live SheckWes” and “Chippi Chippi,” which have since become favorites on SoundCloud. MUDBOY is out now via Cactus Jack/G.O.O.D. Music/Interscope. Check it out below.