Sharon Van Etten has announced a new full-length studio album, her highly anticipated follow up to 2014’s Are We There. Van Etten tweeted to announce that the new LP, Remind Me Tomorrow, would be out on January 18 on Jagjaguwar, and thanked fans for their patience through the past four years. She explained that she had been busy: “I have gone back to school, had a child, and landed my first acting gig.” (Van Etten was featured on Netflix’s The OA in late 2016, and performed on Twin Peaks: The Return last year).

The first single from Remind Me Tomorrow, “Comeback Kid,” points to an uncharacteristic new direction for the singer-songwriter on the album, framed by a heavy-duty backbeat and synth textures as opposed to the acoustic backdrops of her formative work. According to a press release, Van Etten largely did not write on guitar when composing the album. Heather Woods Broderick, Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart, and renowned TV composer Brian Reitzell are among Van Etten’s collaborators for the album, which was produced and arranged by John Congleton, who has worked with St. Vincent/David Byrne, Xiu Xiu, Angel Olsen, Swans and more.

Last year, Van Etten reissued her debut album because i was in love, released a 7″ benefitting Planned Parenthood, and collaborated on songs with Sonic Youth’s Lee Renaldo, Michael Cera, and Hercules & Love Affair. Last month, she appeared on a new single by Marissa Nadler. Listen to “Comeback Kid” below.