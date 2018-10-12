Sampha has released a new track called “Treasure.” The song can be heard in the new movie Beautiful Boy, starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as a father and son coping with addiction in their family. The track, whose hook includes the lyrics, “I’ll take you home/I’ll make you whole/You make me wish that this wasn’t real,” has both an ominous and hopeful quality to it.

In a statement, Sampha said he wrote “Treasure” after watching the movie for the first time. Beautiful Boy “really resonated with me on an emotional level, and ‘Treasure’ is my response, filtered through the lens of my own experiences,” he said. “Treasure” is one of 17 songs on the Beautiful Boy official soundtrack, which also features Nirvana, John Lennon, Aphex Twin and David Bowie.

Last year, Sampha released his debut album, Process, which won the 2017 Mercury Prize. Listen to “Treasure” and the rest of the Beautiful Boy soundtrack contribution, released today via Warner Bros. Records, below.