Ryan Adams Blames Failed Marriage With Mandy Moore on Blade Runner

Glamour’s new cover story on Mandy Moore dredged up some unhappy memories about her short-lived marriage with rocker-turned-weatherman Ryan Adams, whom she divorced after six years in 2016. Moore called the relationship “not the smartest decision” and admitted she “didn’t choose the right person,” but generally seems at peace with what she described as a “very unhealthy situation.” The singer and actress is now happily engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, who she said was “steadfast in his support” through the divorce and currently makes her “melt.”

This apparently did not sit well with Adams, who responded to Perez Hilton’s coverage of the profile with a few tweets about the relationship. “She didn’t like the Melvins or BladeRunner. Doomed from the start… If only I could remember the start lol,” he wrote, adding, “Sometimes you get stuck to the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard. But it rains on net-a-porter everyday when you’re trapped inside yourself … Take the money … I’ll take my pride, any day.”

Sounds like someone won’t be watching the new episodes of Moore’s NBC show This Is Us, whose third season began last month. There aren’t even any robots. Read Glamour’s article here and Adams’ tweets below.

