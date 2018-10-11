Run the Jewels have released a new single “Let’s Go (The Royal We),” which appears after the credits in Marvel’s latest film Venom. Though the track wasn’t conceived for the new Tom Hardy superhero film — a version of the song was originally submitted for consideration for the Blade Runner 2049 trailer — it seems fitting that the track is featured in Venom as EI-P and Killer Mike are known comic book fans. The pair have collaborated with Marvel on comic book covers and in 2015, Killer Mike wrote the introduction to Marvel’s The Hip Hop Covers comic book.

Run the Jewels is not the only major artist you’ll hear in Venom, however. Eminem, who recently released the video for his Kamikaze track “Venom,” is also featured on the soundtrack.

Run the Jewels will debut its latest single on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Beats 1 show today. Listen to the song below.