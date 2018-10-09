The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for their 2019 class. The acts being nominated for the first time this year are Devo, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, Todd Rundgren, John Prine, and Def Leppard. The list of previously included nominees includes Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, The Cure, Kraftwerk, Rufus & Chaka Khan, MC5, and the Zombies. Of these, LL Cool J and Kraftwerk have been nominated the most times previously, with this being their fifth and fourth nominations, respectively.

Several notable nominees from last year are not present on this year’s list, including Kate Bush, Nine Inch Nails, the Smiths, the Replacements, Depeche Mode, Eric B. & Rakim, and others. No artists that became eligible for the first time this year were nominated. That potential list includes Outkast, Beck, Snoop Dogg, Jeff Buckley, Fugees, the Roots, and (finally, folks) Dave Matthews Band.

The members of last year’s Rock Hall class were Nina Simone, The Cars, Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, and Dire Straits. Bon Jovi was the favorite of that year’s fan ballot tally by a long shot (Radiohead came in 12th). Fans—hopefully ones with better taste—can vote for their dream inductees at the Rock Hall’s website now.