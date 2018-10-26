News \

Rita Ora’s Halloween Costume Is Really Good

Rita-Ora
CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

KISS FM, the one in London, hosted its annual Haunted House Party tonight at Wembley Arena, and (British) stars showed out in their finest costumes. Singer Rita Ora came as this:

KISS Haunted House Party 2018 - Arrivals
CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

Your boy, Post Malone, with admirable attention to detail. Post has only had that hairline-tracing droplet pattern on the left side of his forehead since July! Let’s get a closer look.

KISS Haunted House Party 2018 - Studio
CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Also, Ora’s collaborator, ex-One Direction-er Liam Payne, appears to have forgotten the point of Halloween:

KISS Haunted house Party 2018 - Arrivals
CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

Better luck next year, my guy.

Tosten Burks
Tags: post malone, Rita Ora