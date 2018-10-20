Rhye Announce Blood Remix Album, Share “Waste (RY X Remix)” Video

Rhye’s sophomore album Blood was released this February, and now the band is back with announcement of a new remix version of the album. Blood Remixed is set to feature a new remix of every track from the recent album, including remixes from Little Dragon, Jacques Greene, Moon Boots, Channel Tres, and more.

Rhye has also unveiled a new video for the RY X remix of album-opener “Waste,” which can be seen below in full. Directed by Genevieve Medow Jenkins, the video depicts a variety of contemporary dancers contorting their bodies into a variety of challenging poses in a hazy, colorfully-lit room.

Earlier this year, the band released a Jacques Greene remix of their track “Song For You,” which also received its own video in February. They released another video for their song “Taste” last year, as well as announced a world tour. Rhye have also announced that the tour will continue with a series of U.S. and international tour dates, with stops as listed here. Check out RY X’s “Waste” remix below.