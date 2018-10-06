News \
Watch Rami Malek Discuss His Freddie Mercury Transformation in New Bohemian Rhapsody Clip
The new Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters across the US this November after many production delays and a torturous buildup over the course of the last year. In a new behind-the-scenes clip, Rami Malek shows just what it took to fully get into character as Freddie Mercury.
“It’s an immense responsibility, but one that I was very eager to take on,” Malek says in the clip. Rather than simply working with a choreographer, Malek also worked with a movement coach to land the smallest minutia of Mercury’s corporeal gestures. “I had some top choreographers come in and realized that a choreographer is not going to help me. I needed a movement coach,” he continued. Malek also said that the role required “about 50 hours of costume fittings.”
Bohemian Rhapsody is out November 2 in the US, with an international release date to follow later this year. Watch the new clip below.