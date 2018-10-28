Queens, New York Officially Names Street After Steely Dan’s Walter Becker

Steely Dan guitarist and vocalist Walter Becker died last year after a longtime battle with esophageal cancer. In the wake of his passing, the New York City Council announced that it would rename the street of Becker’s childhood home in honor of the Forest Hills, Queens native. After having the plan approved over the summer, “Walter Becker Way” is finally open. New York radio station Q104.3 hosted a ceremony to mark the occasion, which took place at the corner of 112th Street and 72nd Drive on the street now officially co-named “Walter Becker Way.”

In the wake of Becker’s passing, musicians like Slash, Nile Rodgers, and Ryan Adams each paid tribute to the late musician. Late last year, Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagen sued Becker’s estate in an effort to retain the band’s name and legal rights. Earlier this year, Donald Fagen helmed a Steely Dan residency at the Beacon Theater in New York, where he performed full-album sets of classics from the band like Countdown to Ecstasy, The Royal Scam, Gaucho, and Aja. See photo and video of the “Walter Becker Way” ceremony event below.