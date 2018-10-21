Quavo Unveils New Song for LeBron James

Less than two weeks since the release of his new album Quavo Huncho, Migos superstar Quavo is back with more new music. Noted hip-hop head LeBron James played his first home game with the Los Angeles Lakers this week, and to mark the occasion, Quavo released a new single as part of a collaboration between Quality Control and ESPN.

Though the track isn’t available on streaming platforms just yet, a 30-second teaser premiered on ESPN during the Lakers game against the Houston Rockets Saturday night, which has now made its way online. As part of their ESPN partnership, Quality Control will release new music to coincide with numerous NBA games throughout the ’18-’19 season.

Earlier this month, LeBron sat down with Drake on the HBO show The Shop, where they discussed the rapper’s beef with Kanye West and Pusha T. Drake later brought out LeBron at his tour stop in Los Angeles, where the two joined Travis Scott in performing his Astroworld hit “Sicko Mode.” In addition to the release of his new album, Quavo recorded a verse for 2 Chainz’s song “Bigger Than You,” with a younger cameo stand-in appearing in his place for the song’s music video. In August, the Migos member dropped “Workin Me,” “Lamb Talk,” and “Bubblegum.” Hear a short teaser clip of his new song for LeBron below.