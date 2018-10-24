As Protomartyr and Preoccupations gear up for their joint North American tour, the bands have announced a new split single on 7” vinyl. “Telemetry At Howe Bridge” features Preoccupations’ take on Protomartyr’s “Pontiac 87” on the A side, and a Protomartyr cover of Preoccupations’ “Forbidden” on the B side. Protomartyr’s cover is available on streaming services today, and the vinyl with both songs is available on November 16 via Domino.

Protomartyr’s Joe Casey said in a statement, “There’s an old adage that goes something like, ‘If you’re going to cover a song by a beloved Canadian band, it’s best to pick the second shortest one. So ‘Forbidden’ it is. We all really liked the outro part and had the brilliant idea to extend it. And that, my friends, is how you make musical history.” Listen to the Protomartyr track below, and pre-order the 7” here.