Oakland A’s Track Down Stringer Drummer After Video of Yankees Fan Pouring Beer on Him Goes Viral

John Spencer is the drummer of the Brooklyn punk band Stringer. He’s originally from Oakland, and he’s also a fan of the Oakland Athletics. He was minding his own business at the Yankees vs. A’s game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday when, after the Yankees won, the crowd went wild and a victorious Yankees fan poured an entire beer on Spencer and his A’s jersey.

“I was being totally respectful, I knew I was in enemy territory,” Spencer told For The Win. “I was also sitting in the bleachers, which probably wasn’t the best idea. I made friends with Yankees friends around me and (talking trash) here and there. And that took it to the next level.”

After a video of the incident began circulating on Twitter, turning Spencer into an unlikely folk hero, the Oakland Athletics themselves identified and reached out to him to offer up some (dry) A’s swag and free tickets to a home game next season. But that’s not all. The beer-pouring Yankees fans themselves ended up tracking Spencer down to apologize and invite him out for some more, non-thrown beers, where they also subjected themselves to a fitting punishment.

“The two guys that threw the beer at me, Chris and Alex, reached out earlier today on social media,” Spencer told Earshot Media. “They apologized for throwing the beer and offered to meet up tonight and buy me a drink. I said yes. I harbor no ill will and was glad they contacted me. We met up in Bushwick and laughed about it and had a good time drinking and trading stories about baseball and life.”

Watch the whole saga play out with some help from the magic of the internet below.

Yankee fans are the absolute worst. They’ll talk about the 27 rings all day, but then they’ll do shit like this for winning the Second Place Series. pic.twitter.com/vJaFi1RB5y — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 4, 2018

Do you know this A’s fan? We’d like to find him, hook him up with some new Oakland A’s gear that doesn’t smell like beer.

Much love from Hero-Town, buddy.

(H/T to @Jared_Carrabis) pic.twitter.com/ltthrqCc7z — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018

That’s me!! Never been more proud to be an A’s fan. Born and raised in Oakland but living in Brooklyn now. Sad my chavez jersey got covered in beer but it was so worth it! Y’all are the best! — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 4, 2018

UPDATE: We found him! Now dry, the Oakland native and current NY resident is John Spencer. We’ll be sending John a care package and we’ll host him at a game next season. Thanks for representing the A’s in New York, John! #RootedInOakland #HeroTown pic.twitter.com/jBnlzqXOGX — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018

I appreciate it 🙂 I met plenty of awesome yankees fans too — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 4, 2018

I appreciate it and I will gladly take you up on some beers 🙂 — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 4, 2018

Here’s a pic of me with my girlfriend Lucy, after the beer was thrown. We’re still in good spirits (also luckily, Lucy wasn’t there when the dude poured beer all over me) pic.twitter.com/u0CuSSbJMR — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 4, 2018

They reached out to me and I’m gonna meet up with them tonight. We’ll see! — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 5, 2018

Met up with the guy who threw beer on me. He apologized and took me out for drinks. We had a good time. Spread love pic.twitter.com/GyWJ9wviB4 — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 5, 2018

Ayudame Andy helps get revenge on the yankee fans 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/if6uqz8RlO — RDOT (@RADELORTIZ) October 5, 2018

So the A’s fan who had a beer thrown on him by a Yankees fan? They partied together last night. Details and pics ➡️ https://t.co/z99R4pcWNM pic.twitter.com/7PQNxMDr25 — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 5, 2018

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.