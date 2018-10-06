News \

Oakland A’s Track Down Stringer Drummer After Video of Yankees Fan Pouring Beer on Him Goes Viral

John Spencer is the drummer of the Brooklyn punk band Stringer. He’s originally from Oakland, and he’s also a fan of the Oakland Athletics. He was minding his own business at the Yankees vs. A’s game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday when, after the Yankees won, the crowd went wild and a victorious Yankees fan poured an entire beer on Spencer and his A’s jersey.

“I was being totally respectful, I knew I was in enemy territory,” Spencer told For The Win. “I was also sitting in the bleachers, which probably wasn’t the best idea. I made friends with Yankees friends around me and (talking trash) here and there. And that took it to the next level.”

After a video of the incident began circulating on Twitter, turning Spencer into an unlikely folk hero, the Oakland Athletics themselves identified and reached out to him to offer up some (dry) A’s swag and free tickets to a home game next season. But that’s not all. The beer-pouring Yankees fans themselves ended up tracking Spencer down to apologize and invite him out for some more, non-thrown beers, where they also subjected themselves to a fitting punishment.

“The two guys that threw the beer at me, Chris and Alex, reached out earlier today on social media,” Spencer told Earshot Media. “They apologized for throwing the beer and offered to meet up tonight and buy me a drink. I said yes. I harbor no ill will and was glad they contacted me. We met up in Bushwick and laughed about it and had a good time drinking and trading stories about baseball and life.”

Watch the whole saga play out with some help from the magic of the internet below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.

Tags: John Spencer, Stringer