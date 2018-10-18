Noname, who previously performed on Saturday Night Live with Chance the Rapper in 2016, returned to late night television last night. During her solo debut on Steven Colbert’s Late Show, the Chicago-born rapper performed three tracks from her album Room 25: “Blaxploitation,” “Prayer Song,” and “Don’t Forget About Me.”

Room 25, which was released last month, features songs about her hometown, family, the politics of being black in America, and the existential crisis that accompanies fame. Yet while she rapped about serious topics on Colbert, her face vacillated from a serious stare that demands our careful consideration to one with a wide smile planted upon it. High off performing on stage, Noname ended her performance with an infectious giggle.

Noname recently announced her plan to replace the cover art for Room 25 following assault allegations against Bryant Giles, who made the original artwork. “I do not and will not support abusers, and I will always stand up for victims and believe their stories,” Noname wrote on Twitter.

Watch the late night performance below.