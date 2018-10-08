New Music \
New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, and More Announce Tour and Collaborative Song
New Kids on the Block announced a 2019 North American tour on the Today show this morning. Pioneering hip-hop groups Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty by Nature, as well as fellow ex-teen idols Debbie Gibson and Tiffany, will join as supporting acts. The 54-date run, dubbed The MixTape Tour, commences May 2 in Cincinnati and wraps July 14 in Hollywood, Florida. The announcement comes hours after the boy band’s 30th anniversary performance of their album Hangin’ Tough last night in New York.
To celebrate the news, New Kids released a single titled “80s Baby” featuring all of the tour’s openers. The throwback track takes nostalgia as its subject matter—”We can do those things that we used to do/Take me back to all that fun”—and comes with an accompanying 8-bit lyric video that references arcade games and Star Wars. It’s the group’s first new song since their 2017 EP Thankful and follows two post-reunion albums released in 2008 (The Block) and 2013 (10).
View The MixTape Tour dates and listen to “80s Baby” below.
New Kids on the Block’s The MixTape Tour Dates
May 2: Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena
May 4: Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
May 5: Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
May 7: Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
May 8: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
May 9: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
May 10: Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
May 11: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
May 13: Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center
May 14: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 16: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
May 17: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 18: Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 21: El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
May 22: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 23: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
May 24: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
May 25: Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
May 26: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
May 28: Bakersfield, CA – Rabobank Arena
May 29: San Jose, CA – SAP Center
May 30: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
June 1: Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
June 2: Portland, OR – Moda Center
June 4: Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena
June 6: Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 7: Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
June 8: Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 9: Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
June 11: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
June 12: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
June 13: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
June 14: Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
June 18: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
June 19: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
June 21: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
June 22: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
June 23: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 25: Washington, D.C. – Capitol One Arena
June 27: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
June 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden
June 30: Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
July 2: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
July 3: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
July 5: Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
July 7: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
July 9: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 10: Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 11: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 12: Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
July 13: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
July 14: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center