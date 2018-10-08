New Kids on the Block announced a 2019 North American tour on the Today show this morning. Pioneering hip-hop groups Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty by Nature, as well as fellow ex-teen idols Debbie Gibson and Tiffany, will join as supporting acts. The 54-date run, dubbed The MixTape Tour, commences May 2 in Cincinnati and wraps July 14 in Hollywood, Florida. The announcement comes hours after the boy band’s 30th anniversary performance of their album Hangin’ Tough last night in New York.

To celebrate the news, New Kids released a single titled “80s Baby” featuring all of the tour’s openers. The throwback track takes nostalgia as its subject matter—”We can do those things that we used to do/Take me back to all that fun”—and comes with an accompanying 8-bit lyric video that references arcade games and Star Wars. It’s the group’s first new song since their 2017 EP Thankful and follows two post-reunion albums released in 2008 (The Block) and 2013 (10).

View The MixTape Tour dates and listen to “80s Baby” below.

New Kids on the Block’s The MixTape Tour Dates

May 2: Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

May 4: Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

May 5: Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

May 7: Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

May 8: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

May 9: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 10: Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

May 11: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

May 13: Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center

May 14: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 16: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

May 17: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 18: Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 21: El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

May 22: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 23: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

May 24: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

May 25: Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

May 26: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

May 28: Bakersfield, CA – Rabobank Arena

May 29: San Jose, CA – SAP Center

May 30: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

June 1: Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

June 2: Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 4: Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena

June 6: Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 7: Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

June 8: Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 9: Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

June 11: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 12: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

June 13: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

June 14: Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

June 18: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 19: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

June 21: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

June 22: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

June 23: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 25: Washington, D.C. – Capitol One Arena

June 27: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 28: Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 30: Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

July 2: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 3: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 5: Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

July 7: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

July 9: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 10: Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 11: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 12: Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

July 13: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

July 14: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center