Mumford & Sons Announce Delta World Tour

Mumford & Sons’ new album Delta arrives November 16 and the band has now announced that they’ll be heading out on an international tour in support of the album with dates into 2019. Starting in Dublin, the tour takes them through cities in Europe, Australia, and North America, with support from Maggie Rogers at select dates.

Earlier this year, the band performed at the Newport Folk Festival, where they covered Radiohead’s “All I Need” during their set. Their last album Wilder Mind was released in 2015. In September, they performed their new song “Guiding Light” on The Tonight Show. The band was recently criticized for appearing in photos with Canadian psychologist and best-selling author Jordan Peterson. The band has since responded, noting that they “don’t think that having a photograph with someone means you agree with everything they say.” See their full list of tour dates, as well as a brief teaser clip, below.

Mumford & Sons’ World Tour:

11/16 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

11/18 – Belfast, Ireland – SSE Arena

11/20 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

11/21 – Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

11/23 – Birmingham, England – Genting Arena

11/24 – Sheffield, England – Fly DSA Arena

11/25 – Newcastle, England – Metro Radio Arena

11/27 – Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

11/28 – Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena

11/29 – London, England – O2 Arena

12/1 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

12/2 – Liverpool, England – Echo Arena

12/7 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center !

12/9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden !

12/10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden !

12/14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena !

12/17 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena !

1/12 – Auckland, New Zealand – The Outer Fields at Western Springs %

1/15 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre

1/18 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos

1/22 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music 01-24 Adelaide, Australia – Entertainment Centre

1/27 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

2/8 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

3/2 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

3/4 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

3/5 – Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Center

3/8 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

3/9 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

3/11 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/12 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

3/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

3/16 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

3/17 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

3/18 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

3/20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

3/23 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC

3/25 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Field House

3/27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

3/29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

3/30 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center

3/31 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

4/25 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

4/27 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

4/29 – Milan, Italy – Medialanum Forum

5/1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

5/3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

5/5 – Basel, Switzerland – St. Jakobshalle

5/7 – Paris, France – Zenith

5/8 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

5/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

5/11 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

5/13 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

5/15 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

5/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

5/18 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Scandinavium

5/19 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

5/21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

! with Maggie Rogers

% with Michael Kiwanuka, Leon Bridges, and Sam Fender