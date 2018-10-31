News \
Missy Elliott Dressed Up as Herself for Halloween
Missy Elliott’s Hype Williams-directed 1997 video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” is an all-time classic, not the least due to Missy’s fits, in particular her inflated-garbage-bag suit that turned the Virginia rapper into the world’s freshest balloon. Two decades later, Elliott has recreated the look for Halloween, paying well-deserved homage to herself. Unfortunately, she couldn’t track down the original suit, so she donned a glossy Versace coat instead. Please enjoy Missy rapping the song in costume below, where you can also watch the original video.