Maggie Rogers has announced a tour coinciding with the release of her debut album Heard It In A Past Life, out January 18 via Capitol Records. From January through April, Rogers will be performing in various cities throughout North America and Europe. The indie pop/folk singer is currently on tour and has several performances with with Mumford and Sons throughout December. Most recently, Rogers released a music video for her song “Light On.”

Check out the tour dates below.

January 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

February 15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy

February 17 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

February 18 – Belfast, UK @ O2 Ritz

February 19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

February 22 – Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique

February 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

February 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

February 27 – Cologne, Germany @ Gloria Theatre

February 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus

March 2 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom

March 3 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

March 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club

March 6 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

March 7 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

March 8 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns

March 20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

March 21 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

March 22 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

March 23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

March 25 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club

March 29 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

March 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 3- Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

April 4-Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

April 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

April 7- St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 9 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

April 15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

April 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater