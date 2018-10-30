News \
Maggie Rogers Announces Tour
Maggie Rogers has announced a tour coinciding with the release of her debut album Heard It In A Past Life, out January 18 via Capitol Records. From January through April, Rogers will be performing in various cities throughout North America and Europe. The indie pop/folk singer is currently on tour and has several performances with with Mumford and Sons throughout December. Most recently, Rogers released a music video for her song “Light On.”
Check out the tour dates below.
January 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
February 15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy
February 17 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
February 18 – Belfast, UK @ O2 Ritz
February 19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
February 22 – Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique
February 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
February 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
February 27 – Cologne, Germany @ Gloria Theatre
February 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus
March 2 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom
March 3 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia
March 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club
March 6 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
March 7 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
March 8 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns
March 20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
March 21 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
March 22 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
March 23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
March 25 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club
March 29 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
March 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
April 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
April 3- Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
April 4-Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
April 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
April 7- St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
April 9 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
April 15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
April 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater