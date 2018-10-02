Lindsey Buckingham is no longer a working member of Fleetwood Mac, after either leaving or being kicked out of the band earlier this year, depending on who you ask. (Either way, it seems like his departure followed a disagreement about scheduling for the band’s upcoming tour.) But he’s still playing: Last night, he was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, supporting an upcoming tour and his recently announced Solo Anthology.

As if to underscore the fact that he’s now going his own way, Buckingham didn’t play any of the tunes he wrote for his old band on Kimmel. Instead, he busted out two vintage solo songs: “Trouble,” from 1981’s Law and Order, and “Soul Drifter,” from 1992’s Out of the Cradle. Both of them have the misty nocturnal vibes of Tango-era Mac, especially the latter, which has a pleasantly artificial choral synth pad playing lines that might otherwise be carried by a Christine McVie backing vocal.

Solo Anthology, a Buckingham greatest hits that also features two new songs, arrives this week. Buckingham hits the road for a North American tour on Sunday, and Fleetwood Mac is currently touring with Mike Campbell of the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House filling the guitar seat. Watch Buckingham’s Kimmel performance below.