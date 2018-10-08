Lil Wayne Show Ends in Chaos Amid Shooting Rumors

A Lil Wayne performance ended in complete pandemonium this weekend after a concertgoer reportedly yelled that gunshots had been fired. According to CNN, at least 12 people sustained minor injuries trying to flee Atlanta’s A3C Festival & Conference on Saturday night after the rapper’s set was cut short. Concertgoers leaving the scene incurred ankle injuries and cuts after trying to jump the Georgia Freight Depot’s fence.

“It appears that someone in the crowd at the event…yelled that they heard gunshots,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. “This caused people at the event to attempt to flee the location…at this time we have been unable to locate any evidence to support claims that shots were fired.”

AC3 Festival organizers also released a statement.

“We are still collecting information to determine exactly what happened.” A rep said in a statement posted to social media on Sunday. They added. “Please be assured that the law enforcement officers present have confirmed that there were no weapons involved.”

Fans shared video of the ensuing chaos.