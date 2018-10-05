New Music \
Lil Pump – “Multi Millionaire” (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
Lil Pump has released a new single called “Multi Millionaire” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. The track follows Pump’s recent hit “I Love It” with Kanye West, which the two recently performed on SNL while dressed as giant water bottles in reference to a lyric from the song. The track was originally released as part of its video debut at the PornHub Awards, where the two rappers appeared in giant square costumes in the Spike Jonze-directed video. Later on in his appearance as SNL’s musical guest, Kanye performed in a MAGA hat and was later cut off when trying to make a speech. Listen to “Multi Millionaire” below.