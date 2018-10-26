Preview Lana Del Rey’s New Song “Sylvia Plath”

Lana Del Rey has a new Jack Antonoff-produced album called Norman Fucking Rockwell coming out sometime next year. We’ve already gotten two songs from it so far, “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Venice Bitch,” and now it looks like we’re about to get a third.

Before the release of each single, Lana has taken to Instagram to share a teaser video for it, and now she’s doing it again for another new song called “Sylvia Plath.” Judging from the snippet, it seems like it’s going to be a very pretty ballad.

“I want to put one song out in October but I don’t know if it really makes sense to do it because it’s sort of like a standalone song,” Lana told Zane Lowe in an interview accompanying the release of “Venice Bitch” last month. “Not a fun one. Just a serious and thoughtful one.”

Listen to the preview of “Sylvia Plath” and check out the lyrics, which reference celebrity photographer Slim Aarons, below.

View this post on Instagram SYLVIA PLATH from NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL 🎥 A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Oct 25, 2018 at 11:03am PDT

I was reading Slim Aarons

and I got to thinking that I thought maybe I’d get less stressed if I was tested less

like all of these debutantes-

smiling for miles

in pink dresses and high heels

on white yachts.

But I’m not

baby

I’m not

that — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 25, 2018

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.