Lana Del Rey Performs New Song at Apple Event

Lana Del Rey made a surprise appearance at Tuesday’s Apple Event in Brooklyn. The “Video Games” singer performed two songs from her forthcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell while producer Jack Antonoff tickled the ivories.

Del Rey sang the previously released single “Venice Bitch” and debuted a new song titled “How to Disappear.” Fans shot some pretty good footage of Del Rey’s arresting, stripped down performance.

Del Rey and Antonoff were introduced by Apple CEO Tim Cook after a busy day of showing off the new Macbook Air, Mac Mini, and iPad Pro. “They told us not to swear,” Del Rey reportedly said, “so I can’t tell you the name of the album.”

The album that cannot be named (she said in September it will be called Norman Fucking Rockwell), which was produced by Antonoff, is due out at an unspecified point in 2019. Del Rey has released a handful of songs from her sixth studio album, including the aforementioned “Venice Bitch,” as well as “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Sylvia Plath.” Del Rey also recently threatened a possible collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly.

Del Rey has also made headlines for going toe to toe with Azealia Banks after the singer publicly condemned Kanye West for supporting President Trump.

Check out video from the Apple Event below.