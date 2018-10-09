A Star Is Born is somehow a contender for both meme movie of the year, and a large part of it walking that line comes from the music of the film. We already know about the majesty of “Shallow,” but another secret strong record from the movie is “Look What I Found,” the bouncy ballad sung between the characters of Jackson Maine and Ally, played by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

A music video for the track was released today. It features the scene from the film in which Ally and Jackson sit at a diner table writing the lyrics to what would eventually become “Look What I Found,” while also finding time to lovingly gaze at each other. The rest of the video displays clips from the movie that will remind you how much fun you probably had watching it and make you want to grab some tissues and go again.

A Star Is Born is the fourth iteration of the classic Hollywood story that was first made back in 1937. The soundtrack for A Star Is Born is currently available on all streaming platforms.