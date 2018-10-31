Los Angeles punks L.A. Witch return this week with a new EP titled Octubre. Ahead of the release, the trio shared “Haunting,” a characteristically hazy slice of psych rock that disorients and charms. When the wall of guitars returns after the half-tempo bridge, you can taste the saltwater, waking you up on a beach you don’t remember visiting. “Because these are old songs—we don’t play them live anymore but still wanted them to be heard—this was the perfect opportunity to get experimental with sounds and textures,” frontwoman Sade Sanchez said of the new EP in a statement.

Octubre drops digitally Nov. 2 via Suicide Squeeze. Cassette, CD, and limited edition 12-inch versions ship next March and are currently available for pre-order on Bandcamp. L.A. Witch tour Europe in November and December and will celebrate the EP’s release with a show Friday in Los Angeles. Listen to “Haunting” and view those tour dates below.

L.A. Witch Tour Dates

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA – House of Vans

11/15 – Brussels, BE – AB

11/16 – Amsterdam, DE – Paradiso Noord

11/17 – Hamburg, DE – Knust

11/19 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

11/20 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

11/21 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen

11/23 – Helsinki, FI – Tavastia

11/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Gra Hal

11/26 – Berlin, DE – SO36

11/27 – Warsaw, PL – Hybrydy

11/28 – Dresden, DE – Beatpol

11/29 – Vienna, AT – Arena

12/1 – Munich, DE – Strom

12/2 – Milan, IT – Legend

12/3 – Villeurbanne, FR – Transbordeur

12/4 – Zurich, CH – Dynamo

12/6 – Karlsruhe, DE – Substage

12/7 – Osnabruck, DE – Rosenhof

12/8 – Koln, DE – Luxor

12/9 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie