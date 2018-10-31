New Music \
L.A. Witch Announce New EP Octubre, Release “Haunting”
Los Angeles punks L.A. Witch return this week with a new EP titled Octubre. Ahead of the release, the trio shared “Haunting,” a characteristically hazy slice of psych rock that disorients and charms. When the wall of guitars returns after the half-tempo bridge, you can taste the saltwater, waking you up on a beach you don’t remember visiting. “Because these are old songs—we don’t play them live anymore but still wanted them to be heard—this was the perfect opportunity to get experimental with sounds and textures,” frontwoman Sade Sanchez said of the new EP in a statement.
Octubre drops digitally Nov. 2 via Suicide Squeeze. Cassette, CD, and limited edition 12-inch versions ship next March and are currently available for pre-order on Bandcamp. L.A. Witch tour Europe in November and December and will celebrate the EP’s release with a show Friday in Los Angeles. Listen to “Haunting” and view those tour dates below.
L.A. Witch Tour Dates
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA – House of Vans
11/15 – Brussels, BE – AB
11/16 – Amsterdam, DE – Paradiso Noord
11/17 – Hamburg, DE – Knust
11/19 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
11/20 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller
11/21 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen
11/23 – Helsinki, FI – Tavastia
11/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Gra Hal
11/26 – Berlin, DE – SO36
11/27 – Warsaw, PL – Hybrydy
11/28 – Dresden, DE – Beatpol
11/29 – Vienna, AT – Arena
12/1 – Munich, DE – Strom
12/2 – Milan, IT – Legend
12/3 – Villeurbanne, FR – Transbordeur
12/4 – Zurich, CH – Dynamo
12/6 – Karlsruhe, DE – Substage
12/7 – Osnabruck, DE – Rosenhof
12/8 – Koln, DE – Luxor
12/9 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie