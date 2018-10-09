Kilo Kish has released a video for “Void” from her September EP Mothe. It’s a trippy affair that finds Kish in character, fighting violently with a doppelganger inside a mansion in Los Angeles’ serene Topanga Canyon hills—an apt abstraction for a song interested in self-doubt and inner demons. The singer and visual artist co-directed the clip with Elliott Sellers, and told i-D that she took inspiration from Alien, Little House on the Prairie, and Gone Girl. She also expounded on the theme:

“Void” is a video about the death, rebirth, and resurrection process, and also fighting against the things that don’t want you to be you and actually triumphing. I think when we try to create sometimes there is real opposition and real setbacks in projects and work or even in relationships, and sometimes it’s this imaginary force that doesn’t actually exist.

“Void” follows “Elegance” as the second track from Mothe to receive visual treatment. The six-song EP was Kish’s first release since her 2016 debut album Reflections in Real Time. She’s scheduled to perform later this month at The Gorillaz’s Demon Dayz Festival in Los Angeles on October 20 after appearing on the animated band’s 2017 album Humanz. Watch the “Void” video below.