Kevin Shields and Brian Eno — “The Weight of History”

Brian Eno and Kevin Shields have released to streaming services the sprawling and haunting “The Weight of History,” a track that was previously only available on the double A-side vinyl 12″ the duo put out on Record Store Day 2018. The 12″ also contained Eno and Shield’s wonderful surprise Adult Swim single “Only Once Away My Son.”

In addition to making his collaboration with the My Bloody Valentine frontman available on streaming, Eno recently announced that he’ll be remastering and reissuing four of his essential ambient recordings: 1975’s Discreet Music, 1976’s Music For Films, 1978’s Music For Airports, and 1982’s On Land. UMusic and Virgin EMI will release those on November 16. Earlier this year, the Roxy Music alum released a massive box set of music he composed for various art installations beginning in 1986.

As for Shields, earlier this year he told NPR that he hoped to release a new My Bloody Valentine EP in June, to no avail. The band did perform a new song at the Robert Smith-curated Meltdown Festival in June, so that’s something.

Listen to “The Weight of History” below.