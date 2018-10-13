Kehlani Announces That She’s Pregnant With a Baby Girl

Kehlani has announced that she’s four-months pregnant with a baby girl. The announcement was made on Instagram, where she posted a few pregnancy photos as well as a lengthy statement about the last few months of her life.

“Dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy. I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment,” she writes in the statement. “I am happy to document this journey and feel the freedom any pregnant person should. I’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all…my partnership with my very best friend and lover, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @partneramidwifery and eventually…the little pumpkin!”

This summer, Kehlani collaborated with Cardi B on the track “Ring,” as well as with Hayley Kiyoko on her song “What I Need.” Her 2017 debut album SweetSexySavage was one of our favorites of the year. Check out her pregnancy photos below.